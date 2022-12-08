Three years and a pandemic later, a man wanted for manslaughter in the Colorado mountain town of Breckenridge has turned himself in.
According to a fall release from the US Marshals, Miles Fernando Tovar was taken into custody in late October after an arrest warrant was issued on February 3, 2022 following the death of his Breckenridge roommate in November 2019.
Brendan Rye, the deceased former roommate of Tovar, was allegedly killed by Tovar during an argument in a condo near the slopes after a night of drinking.
According to Tovar, the two of them got into a physical altercation, at which point, a "loud bang" followed a bullet hitting him in the leg. Tovar then reportedly put Rye in a headlock on the ground until he stopped moving.
Another roommate called 911, with Rye later pronounced dead. Tovar was treated at a hospital and released.
US Marshals had been aggressively pursuing leads related to Tovar's whereabouts for almost nine months when Tovar turned himself in this fall. The warrant related to Tovar's arrest includes charges of manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, and harassment.
Local news organization Summit Daily reports that Tovar is now in Summit County, set to appear for a preliminary hearing on January 10.
"I’d like to thank the Marshals Service for helping us take this case one step closer to justice for Mr. Rye and his family," said Breckenridge Police Chief Jim Baird. "The pressure put on by the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service undoubtedly influenced the suspect’s decision to do the right thing and turn himself in to answer to these charges. In a small town like Breckenridge, we don’t have resources to conduct a nationwide search for a suspect. The partnership the Marshals Service maintains with local law enforcement agencies and the dedication they show to their mission is crucial to our success."
