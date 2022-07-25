According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered near the Realization Point trailhead on Sunday morning.
A call about the body was received before 10 AM with first responders confirming the report shortly after. The woman's body was found just off the road, near the trailhead.
Foul play is expected, but it is not believed that there is any sort of ongoing threat to the community. It is believed that the victim likely knew the suspect or suspects.
Members of the public that may know something that could help solve the case, including anyone that saw suspicious behavior near the Realization Point trailhead on Saturday night or Sunday morning, should contact authorities at 303-441-3674.
Realization Point trailhead is a popular spot for hikers, named after a scenic point on Flagstaff Mountain. It is found outside of Boulder along Flagstaff Road.
