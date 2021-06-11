Wood house Photo Credit: BrianAJackson (iStock).

Home prices are on the rise in Colorado – and that's no secret. According to the Colorado Association of Realtors, the statewide median single-family home price has increased around 20 percent year-over year, topping $500,000 in April of 2021.

That being said, there's a big difference in sale price depending on what Colorado county a prospective homebuyer is shopping in. While places like Boulder and Pitkin counties have a median home sale price of $610,300 and $649,900, respectively, other counties have a median home sale price of less than $100,000.

Looking to buy a home for a lower price? Start by looking in the counties below:

Editor's Note: This is based on data from the National Association of Realtors depicting the fourth quarter of 2020, which can be found here. It looks at median sale price. There are homes being sold for above and below the listed price. It is likely that home prices in most parts of Colorado have risen since.

1. Crowley County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $83,800

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $310

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $319

Location: Southeast Colorado

2. Bent County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $85,500

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $316

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $358

Location: Southeast Colorado

3. Baca County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $88,100

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $326

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $365

Location: Southeast Colorado

4. Kiowa County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $91,300

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $338

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $356

Location: Eastern Colorado

BONUS: Otero County

Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $100,100

Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $371

Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $409

Location: Southeast Colorado

