Home prices are on the rise in Colorado – and that's no secret. According to the Colorado Association of Realtors, the statewide median single-family home price has increased around 20 percent year-over year, topping $500,000 in April of 2021.
That being said, there's a big difference in sale price depending on what Colorado county a prospective homebuyer is shopping in. While places like Boulder and Pitkin counties have a median home sale price of $610,300 and $649,900, respectively, other counties have a median home sale price of less than $100,000.
Looking to buy a home for a lower price? Start by looking in the counties below:
Editor's Note: This is based on data from the National Association of Realtors depicting the fourth quarter of 2020, which can be found here. It looks at median sale price. There are homes being sold for above and below the listed price. It is likely that home prices in most parts of Colorado have risen since.
1. Crowley County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $83,800
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $310
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $319
Location: Southeast Colorado
2. Bent County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $85,500
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $316
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $358
Location: Southeast Colorado
3. Baca County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $88,100
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $326
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $365
Location: Southeast Colorado
4. Kiowa County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $91,300
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $338
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $356
Location: Eastern Colorado
BONUS: Otero County
Median Home Price (Q4 2020): $100,100
Monthly Payment (Q4 2020): $371
Monthly Payment (Q4 2019): $409
Location: Southeast Colorado
