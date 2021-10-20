Valued at $345,642 and $270,829, two homes are being given away in downtown Colorado Springs – but there's a catch.
O'Neil Group is seeking to give the homes away to a non-profit or individual instead of destroying them during redevelopment project, reads a report from Wayne Heilman at the Colorado Springs Gazette.
The two homes – located on 14 W. Costilla St. and 20 W. Costilla St. – would need to be moved at an estimated cost of $80,000 to $100,000. The home valued at $345,642 is a two-story Victorian-style home built in 1900 and the home valued at $270,829 is a smaller bungalow.
Learn more about these homes and how you can apply to acquire them in the original Gazette report, found here.
In recent years, the downtown area has seen rapid growth, with apartment complexes popping up and new restaurants filling increasingly busy streets.
Are you a fan of the changes taking place in Colorado Springs? Let us know in the comments below.
*This summary piece was written by Spencer McKee based on the original reported of Wayne Heilman.
This is great. I want to say though that since moving home to Iowa from Colorado Springs in 2018 the housing costs have about doubled and I want to move back sometime in the near future but it’s so outrageous I’m not even sure I can! People that need affordable housing need to band together and diligently pester the city and county for expanded affordable housing options for now and in the future. It’s ridiculous!!! So many kids are going to go hungry cuz Mom and Dad have to meet rent or mortgage.
