According to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, the Colorado household homeownership rate is at 64.8 percent this year, making it the 11th lowest rate in the country.
That number has stayed relatively consistent and has only dipped around 4 percent since 2010, according to the bureau.
A steady decline can be mapped since the second quarter of 2005, when the state had a 71.6 percent homeownership rate, making it the 25th highest rate in the country at the time.
Data suggests that the median house cost will continue to climb in some parts of the state.
An article from FOX 31, reported that by the end of 2022 the median home price in the Denver-metro area could hit around $650,000. This would be nearly a $100,000 increase from median 2021 prices in the same area, according to data from the Colorado Association of Realtors.
The state with the highest homeownership rate in the country in 2021 is West Virginia, with a 78.1 percent rate so far this year. The lowest is in Washington D.C., currently with a 40.2 percent homeownership rate.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Hmm, the more expensive the house prices, the lower the rate of home ownership. Whodathunk it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.