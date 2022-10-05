A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
Topping the list of spots where homeowners are most likely to sell quickly was Colorado Springs, with an average time between home sales of four years and nine months. This compares to an average time between sales of 10 years and three months in McAllen, Texas, where homeowners stay put the longest nationwide.
Realtor.com attributes the rapid turnover rate to the high military presence in the Colorado Springs area, with younger military members likely to spend a short period of time in a given place.
It's also worth noting that the hot Colorado Springs real estate market in recent years has contributed to an active atmosphere in terms of home purchases and sales.
See the full report here.
(1) comment
Yeah like totes GTFO quick, it's not cool like you thought it was gonna be browsing Zillow from your SoCal shoebox....
In all seriousness, the military and defense industrial base population makes up a far larger proportion of Colorado Springs than many other cities, and on top of that the construction boom here means those who can stay, have been rapidly upgrading from starter homes to the mid-term family home.
