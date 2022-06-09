It's official – home prices finally took a downturn in Denver.
According to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR), the median closing price of Denver metro detached homes in May was $670,106, down from a median closing price of $680,000 in April. While this is the most significant drop seen since a drop from $599,900 to $580,000 between July and August last year, the median price had risen $104,000 to its high in April 2022 from a 52-week low of $576,000 last July.
Though the drop seen in Denver metro's May median home sale price is humble – just shy of $10,000 and a drop of 1.46 percent – it does show a slight pullback on prices that have increased nearly 13 percent year-over-year.
Compared to April, active listings of detached homes in the Denver metro area at the end of May (2,828) increased nearly 16 percent, but that's nothing compared to a year-over-year increase of 112 percent. Meanwhile, the number of closed homes in May was 3,852, which is an increase of 5 percent month-over-month, but a decline of about 2 percent year-over-year.
In other words, many more homes are available, but homes are still being sold at a high rate. While prices didn't skyrocket over the past month, the market remains quite hot.
In the market analysis of the report, DMAR says that May could be a sign that the market is returning to "a semblance of 'normal.'"
Do you think Colorado's real estate market is overpriced? Let us know in the comments.
