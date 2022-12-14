It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state.
According to the National Association of Realtors' report for Q1 of 2022, here are the cheapest places to purchase homes in Colorado, based on median home price.
- 13. Alamosa County: $197,440
- 12. Saguache County: $195,770
- 11. Cheyenne County: $182,030
- 10. Kit Carson County: $164,170
- 9. Costilla County: $158,780
- 8. Conejos County: $158,010
- 7. Sedgwick County: $142,980
- 6. Prowers County: $139,760
- 5. Otero County: $129,740
- 4. Baca County: $126,920
- 3. Kiowa County: $110,350
- 2. Crowley County: $106,490
- 1. Bent County: $105,980
Do you think home prices in most of Colorado will continue to rise? Or do you think a price drop is on the way? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.