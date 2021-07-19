A Colorado home was deemed a total loss after a massive fire broke out on its deck Saturday evening.
Fire from a leaking propane grill ignited on Saturday evening on the deck of a Littleton home and spread inside, causing it to partially collapse.
The collapse forced firefighters to stop attacking from inside the home as it was deemed too dangerous. Crews remained on the scene into the night, working to contain rekindling pockets of “heat," according to officials. Drone efforts were also launched to safely position firefighters battling the blaze.
West Metro used our drone on the structure fire on Totem Run in Roxborough on Saturday to provide another set of eyes. With a partial structure collapse, firefighter safety was a concern. The drone provided intel about where to place crews so that they would not be in danger. pic.twitter.com/cpqgyKMSGt— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 18, 2021
According to officials, the fire broke out on the 10300 block of Totem Run in the unincorporated community of Roxborough Park, just west of Roxborough State Park.
Videos posted on Twitter show flames shooting up from the home's roof above a thick cloud of smoke. Firefighters can be seen on the sidelines blasting water into the flames that are consuming the home.
Crews are continuing to battle hotspots at the structure fire on Totem Run in Roxborough. Pockets of “heat” keep rekindling because a partial structure collapse makes it unsafe for firefighters to go inside. We will have crews on scene all night. pic.twitter.com/uvLyrrslBl— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 18, 2021
The house fire on Totem Run had to be fought from the outside, as a partial collapse made it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside the structure. There will be crews on scene all night to extinguish hot spots. Thanks to @SouthMetroPIO for the help. pic.twitter.com/NHTn5HiKp1— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 18, 2021
A report from KKTV says two people were able to escape from home before the flames and smoke took over.
Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in the fire. West Metro Fire and South Metro Fire Rescue both responded.
