Drone footage. Courtesy of West Metro Fire.

Drone footage. Courtesy of West Metro Fire.

A Colorado home was deemed a total loss after a massive fire broke out on its deck Saturday evening.

Fire from a leaking propane grill ignited on Saturday evening on the deck of a Littleton home and spread inside, causing it to partially collapse.

The collapse forced firefighters to stop attacking from inside the home as it was deemed too dangerous. Crews remained on the scene into the night, working to contain rekindling pockets of “heat," according to officials. Drone efforts were also launched to safely position firefighters battling the blaze. 

NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here

According to officials, the fire broke out on the 10300 block of Totem Run in the unincorporated community of Roxborough Park, just west of Roxborough State Park.

This image shows where the fire occurred in relation to Roxborough State Park, indicated by the red pin drop on the bottom left corner of the map. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

This image shows where the fire occurred in relation to Roxborough State Park, indicated by the red pin drop on the bottom left corner of the map. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Videos posted on Twitter show flames shooting up from the home's roof above a thick cloud of smoke. Firefighters can be seen on the sidelines blasting water into the flames that are consuming the home.

A report from KKTV says two people were able to escape from home before the flames and smoke took over.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in the fire. West Metro Fire and South Metro Fire Rescue both responded.

DISCOUNT: Help support OutThere Colorado through our online store. Explore t-shirts, hoodies, gaiters, mugs, stickers & more. Use code OTCGEAR15 at checkout for 15% OFF. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.