The most wonder time of the year is officially here, and this time around, Coloradan's wont have to travel far to visit the North Pole.
The Royal Gorge Route Railroad has officially transformed into the all-new Santa Express Train locomotive for the holiday season.
"Holiday spirit abounds aboard each train, where you’ll enjoy your favorite Christmas tunes and cheerful decor. During the journey, you and your family are welcome to order and enjoy lunch or dinner, as well as your favorites from our full bar, while we make our way through the Royal Gorge to pick up St. Nick," the Royal Gorge website reads.
The train is built from a restored 602 engine from 1969.Along with various internal upgrades, the train is also decorated with hand-spun gold-leaf paint, 313 hand-painted snowflakes, 40 hand-painted pine trees, and of course, Santa’s magical sleigh and reindeer flying through the sky under a full moon.
“The work our restoration and craftspeople do behind the scenes is nothing short of incredible,” said Pete Mech, mechanical foreman for the Royal Gorge Route Railroad.
“Restoring and maintaining locomotives and railcars is critical, detailed work. Skilled craftspeople and tradesmen are always hard at work in our shop, breathing new life into vintage railcars. The Santa Express Train locomotive project was an absolute labor of love for all of us. A dozen dedicated people put 5,000 hours into it - we hope our new Santa Express Train engine delights our guests as much as it delighted us to work on it.”
Once aboard, Santa will greet each child and give them a special gift.
For more information visit the Royal Gorge Route website, here.
We also have the DSNGR Polar Express here in Durango https://www.durangotrain.com/events/the-polar-express-train-ride/
