Are you a fan of works by J. R. R. Tolkien? Or maybe you're just looking for a unique place to stay?
Look no farther than Lyon's WeeCasa destination, which includes a rental spot dubbed 'The Gnome Home."
The Gnome Home, formerly called 'The Hobbit House' features a familiar round doorway and plenty of earthy decor. It's also got an electric fireplace heater.
Remember – this is a 'tiny home' – it's not quite as spacious as Bilbo's abode (estimated to be about 4,500 square feet), but it seems to make great use of its 170-square-feet of space. It features a kitchen area, a bathroom, a queen bed, and a sleeper sofa.
Instagram user @kimbo_explores uploaded a clip from the rental, which can be found below:
Rentals start at $159 a night. Find more information here.
Lyons, Colorado is located between Longmont and Estes Park.
