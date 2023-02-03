According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County.
At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle by pulling it over, but the driver kept going, at one point nearly traveling into a ditch. With multiple people on foot in the area, the decision was made to call off the pursuit at this time due to the extreme level of risk to public safety.
As the driver came into town, speeding and weaving, he was eventually slowed by traffic, which allowed police officers to approach the vehicle and remove the suspect.
The suspect was identified as Daniel James Archuleta, 44, of Littleton. Archuleta was treated for minor injuries and later booked in the Chaffee County Jail on two felony charges of vehicular eluding, speeding, reckless driving, and driving under the influence. According to authorities, Archuleta had four previous DUI or DWAI convictions and was charged with being an habitual traffic offender in Douglas County in 2008. He did have a valid license at the time he was arrested.
No officers were injured in the chase or arrest. Archuleta is considered innocent until proven guilty.
