Officials from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are seeking help to identify a driver who is suspected of involvement in a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in the Boulder Falls area on Thursday.
The crash occurred on southbound Highway 119, milepost 33 at around 3:10 PM. This is located in Boulder Canyon.
"The cyclist was southbound on the shoulder of Highway 119 when a vehicle passed it in the same direction and then quickly swerved in front of the cyclist to make a U-turn, causing the rider to run into the back of the vehicle, seriously injuring him," officials said.
The male suspect got out of his vehicle before quickly getting back in their car and driving away from the scene, CSP said. According to the release, the suspect was driving a white KIA Sol with Texas plate NPZ 6972.
Anyone who can identify the suspect, or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol Denver Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.