Colorado State Patrol is working to track down a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a 16-year-old girl in the area of Dupont (northeast of Commerce City) on Tuesday evening.
The wreck occurred at about 7:45 PM at the intersection of 76th Avenue and Leyden Street, involving a Dodge Magnum that was traveling east on 76th Avenue.
It is likely the vehicle sustained damage on its front end, including the headlights. The license plate was still unknown at the time the search for the vehicle was announced.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501.
(1) comment
Lowlife takes a life then runs away to protect their own!
