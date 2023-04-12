An image of the red Dodge Magnum believed to be involved in the crash. Image: Colorado State Patrol

Colorado State Patrol is working to track down a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a 16-year-old girl in the area of Dupont (northeast of Commerce City) on Tuesday evening.

The wreck occurred at about 7:45 PM at the intersection of 76th Avenue and Leyden Street, involving a Dodge Magnum that was traveling east on 76th Avenue.

It is likely the vehicle sustained damage on its front end, including the headlights. The license plate was still unknown at the time the search for the vehicle was announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Lowlife takes a life then runs away to protect their own!

