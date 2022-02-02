A 13-year-old skier was left with a broken clavicle after a reported hit-and-run collision on the slopes of Beaver Creek Resort.
An unknown older male, described as in his 60s, wearing a black outfit (possible grey jacket), and goggles that had a red strap with purple lenses, allegedly collided with the male teen on Sunday, January 30, at about 2:00 PM. The alleged collision took place on an intermediate-level run called 'Grubstake Trail,' known for traveling along the Bachelor Gulch Express Lift.
Here's what is believed to have happened on the mountain, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office:
"The collision occurred at the Beaver Creek Ski Resort in the Bachelor Gulch area. The young teen was “making ‘S’ turns” near the bottom of the Grubstake Trail, right above the ‘Upper (BC Mtn) Express Lift’. The victim remembers an older gentleman “straight-lining” it towards him at a high rate of speed who appeared to be skiing out of control, and just “took him out”."
After the collision and a quick apology, the older male allegedly left the scene.
There were no witnesses to the accident, though the teen was skiing between an adult family friend and the adult's child on the run. These two skiers saw the victim shortly after the accident and remembered the male suspect.
The victim is reported to have other injuries in addition to the broken clavicle.
According to Colorado Law, a skier involved in a collision that results in injury can't leave the scene without giving their name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or ski patrol.
Eagle County Crime Stoppers has asked for the community's help in identifying a possible suspect.
If you think you have information about this crime or the suspect, you are asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.
