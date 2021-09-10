According to the National Weather Service, Friday is set to be one of the warmest September days in Colorado history. Most locations monitored by the service are expected to beat their record highs for the date of September 10 and could beat their record all-time highs for the full month of September.
One spot that will be close to beating their all-time September high is Colorado Springs. The forecast high today in Colorado Springs is 96, with the all-time record monthly high set at 97 on September 6, 2020. The record high in Colorado Springs for September 10 is 90 degrees, set in 1974 and tied in 1979.
Pueblo will also come close to beating an all-time monthly record, with a forecasted high today of 101 and an all-time September record high of 103, set on the same date – September 6, 2020. Grand Junction is expected to hit 97 and Denver is expected to hit 98, also both close to record all-time September highs.
A hot Friday follows a scorching hot Thursday during which many temperature records fell. Denver hit 96 degrees on Thursday, topping a record of 94 that was set in 1994. Colorado Springs hit 96, as well, breaking a record of 92 set in 1979. Pueblo and Alamosa also beat record daily highs set in the same year, with Pueblo hitting 99 (over the previous record of 98) and Alamosa hitting 88 (previous record of 84).
With temperatures expected to approach or pass 100 degrees on Friday in some lower elevation areas, smoky skies are also expected to continue. As a result, air quality will be poor around the state. Be wary of air quality if participating in strenuous outdoor recreation activities. Air quality is monitored on IQAir.com, with current air quality in Denver rated as 'moderate,' along with much of the state. This will likely get worse as the day progresses.
