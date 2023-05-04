According to Boulder County Parks and Open Space, the Carolyn Holmberg Preserve at Rock Creek Farm has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is a 1,124-acre open space site that is located in southeast Boulder County, named after a former Parks and Open Space director that advocated for the acquisition of the space.
The historic designation of the space stems from its use as a farmstead, railway corridor, and as a former coal mining site. The farmstead remains operational today. Historical agricultural buildings on the site date back to the early-to-mid 20th century. A 1916 farmhouse is the centerpiece.
While more is known about activity on the site in recent decades, human presence on the property is said to date back 5,500 years. During this early history, the site was used for procurement and processing of resources, as well as tool manufacturing.
"The property embodies many open space values: a place where visitors and community members connect, where farmers lease agricultural land, where important grassland resources and wildlife are protected, and a place that preserves its cultural resources," writes BCPOS.
The National Register of Historic Places started in 1966, with more than 1,600 spots listed in Colorado. In total, more than 98,000 spots are included on the list nationwide.
