Making the dream of owning a private ski resort a reality may only be $2 million dollars away.
The Muroff Hospitality Group, a real-estate agency based in Massachusetts, has recently listed the Brodie Ski Resort for the bargain price of just $1,900,000.
The property comes with 500 acres of land, operating chairlifts, and multiple ski slopes, according to the group.
"Brodie Ski Resort, located on US 7, in New Ashford, MA. was one of the leading ski areas in all of New England for many years. The ski area boasted world renowned snowmaking and night skiing for much of its early history. Beyond alpine skiing, Brodie offered multiple kilometers of cross country ski trails and snow tubing," the property's online description reads.
Check out this video by The Muroff Hospitality Group, to see how much the property has to offer.
"This is an incredible opportunity to redevelop this historic site for any use! Think residential, vacation homes, planned community, skiing, snowboarding, camping and glamping! Let your imagination run wild and call now to schedule a tour before it's gone again," the group said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.