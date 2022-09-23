The oldest year-round theater company on the Western Slope, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, has recently announced that it will be getting a 'spooky season makeover' next month, with the opening of 'The Haunting of Breck Theatre' immersive experience.
From October 13 to Halloween day, the theater will be transformed to an interactive haunted house.
"A brand new fantastical live event that combines the haunted tales of Halloween with a spirited interactive haunted house, engaging activities, live storytellers, photo opportunities, and spooky cocktails and treats," theatre officials said in a news release.
Visitors will be asked to answer riddles and interact with a cast of theater ghosts as they make their way through the ten-room haunted house.
"Explore immersive environments ranging from a library to an avalanche room, fascinating characters, and a power-packed feast for the senses and surprises around every corner. Find secret doors and become a part of the story," the release said.
Guests will also be invited to hear ghost stories and participate in Halloween-themed crafts.
The shows will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:00 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Shows that start at 4:00 PM will be modified and are considered "family-friendly". Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes to the event.
Ticket costs vary between $15 and $30 and must be reserved at least 15 minutes ahead of time.
For information visit the theater's website here.
