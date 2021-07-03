A "historic milestone" was reached Saturday in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic using vaccines, Gov. Jared Polis said.
More than 70 percent of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which meets President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by July 4, according to Polis.
Colorado's governor credited health care workers, including nurses, doctors, technicians, first responders, members of our military, businesses of all sizes, and volunteers in Colorado.
"...The list would stretch as high as one of Colorado’s magnificent 14ers," Polis said in thanking Colorado workers.
According to a news release from the governor's office, 70.04 percent of adults in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Saturday, 3,154,395 Coloradans ages 18 years and older and 3,344,512 total Coloradans have been immunized with one dose. And 2,957,758 Coloradans are fully immunized. Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Find out where to get vaccinated by visiting covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.
"Colorado is proud to be among the handful of states to make great progress in defeating the deadly virus and achieve President Biden’s goal," officials said.
