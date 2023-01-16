WELD COUNTY, CO - JULY 21: Members of the Colorado General Assembly join Weld County officials on an historic tour of the Dearfield townsite located about 24 miles miles east of Greeley on July 21, 2021 in Weld County, Colorado. The group learned about the Deerfield Dream Project that emphasizes, archeological, historical, and environmental studies as well as protection of historic buildings and preservation of the early 20th Century African American colony of Dearfield. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)