The historic ghost town of Dearfield, located roughly 24 miles east of Greeley and 70 miles northeast from Denver, could become Colorado's next national park if the U.S. Department of the Interior can prove its national significance.
Founded in 1910, the homestead was once the largest black homesteading settlement in Colorado, attracting African-Americans from across Jim Crow-era America. Its estimated that at its peak, the town was home to around 700 people from 35 states.
The community was devastated by the Dust Bowl, which was ultimately the catalyst to its current ghost town status.
Late last year, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper introduced the Dearfield Study Act. The act calls for the Department of the Interior to conduct a special resource study, in order to determine if it is eligible to become a national park.
“Dearfield is a testament to Black Americans who shaped Colorado’s history,” said Hickenlooper in a news release regarding the act.
“We must honor their legacy and educate future generations by protecting the Dearfield Homestead.”
The act passed in December 2022 as apart of the omnibus bill that was signed by President Biden. It requires the U.S. Department of the Interior to:
Evaluate the national significance of the site.
Determine the suitability and feasibility of designating the site as a unit of the National Park Service.
Consider other alternatives for preservation and protection, if applicable.
Consult with relevant federal agencies, state/local governments, nonprofits, and private organizations.
Identify cost estimates.
A report to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee with recommendations must be summited within three years.
“Our national parks are sacred spaces that hold the power of interpreting, interrogating, and honoring our past and present. Preserving Dearfield for current and future generations is integral to a better understanding of the unique and relatively unknown African American experience on Colorado’s eastern plains, and this work is also a bridge that can connect us toward a fuller, more representative story of our nation," said Tracy Coppola, Colorado Senior Program Manager, National Parks Conservation Association.
(6) comments
I agree with Retired2Hunt that Dearfield should be a State Park, rather than one run by the federal government. It has a rich history that is only now being brought to light. I used to drive past Dearfield on weekends when I went back and forth to college at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in the 80’s and was always fascinated by the remnants of the town. I find it sad that some feel for an area to be qualified to be a national park in Colorado the property of must be in the mountains or foothills. That the beauty of Colorado is it’s mountains. Not true! There is so much beauty in the plains of Colorado, most people just don’t take the time to see it.
Definitely agree w/JoeShmoe. Better things to have as national parks.
This is great for the state of Colorado however, this should be a state park and not a federally controlled park.
What an insult to the National Parks which should be a tribute to beautiful nature like RMNP, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Yosemite, Glacier National Park. This is pandering to the woke, a waste of taxpayer money and another push to divide this country by making everything about race. Dearfield. should not be a national park.
No joke, why is everything about the blacks? I have blacks in my own family and even they agree it gets embarrassingly bad dividing America this way! Joe Biden needs to wake up and do his research about blacks too! But then again he is not right in his mind either! He should have had some one with some smarts on parks do research on this one!
I drive by Dearfield nearly every day and never truly knew the importance of this site. It needs to be preserved for future generations to understand the importance.
