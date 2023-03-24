According to a recent press release, Denver's second-oldest cemetery has received a 'Wildlife Habitat Certification' thanks to the way it supports the local wildlife population.
Fairmount Cemetery, located on South Quebec Street and founded in 1890, provides important habitat to deer, foxes, coyote, and migratory birds. A big part of this designation is related to the location's effort to create a garden that provides natural sources of food, water, and cover, as well as a good place for wildlife to raise young.
"We're very honored to receive this certification from such a distinguished organization," said Kendra Briggs, President of Fairmount Cemetery. "The cemetery grounds provide an important habitat for wildlife including deer, foxes, coyote, and migratory birds. Our team is ever-mindful of maintaining a landscape and natural environment that helps our local wildlife to survive and thrive."
According to the Fairmount Cemetery website, the property spans 280 acres and is "the perfect destination for a stroll, ride, or picnic."
In addition to being an ideal habitat for local wildlife, the property is also home to multiple landmarks, an extensive arboretum, and the largest stained glass collection in Colorado. The Ivy Chapel, built in 1890, is said to reflect 13th century Ecclesiastical Gothic architecture, reminiscent of the iconic Notre Dame. The Fairmount Mausoleum is also as well known structure at the cemetery.
The cemetery also includes multiple war memorials, including the Spanish-American War Memorial and the Nisei Japanese-American Memorial.
Flower lovers should also hunt down the Old Garden Roses, which is one of the largest collections of its type in North America. Over 300 antique rose bushes and 60 varieties can be found on the property.
Find more information about the Fairmount Cemetery here.
