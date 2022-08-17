According to the National Park Service, Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site has been "closed until further notice" due to excessive flooding that resulted from a storm on Tuesday night, August 16.
A report from FOX21 indicates that no permanent damage took place and that the destination may reopen "within a day or two."
Often referred to as 'The Castle of the Plains,' Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site is home to a reconstructed 1840s adobe fur trading post and is found along the Santa Fe Trail. It served a key role as a point of interaction between local Native American groups and pioneers. Today, it offers guests a chance to learn about the history of this region during that era, with guided tours, demonstrations, and more.
This isn't the first time this year that the historic attraction has been shut down. It was also closed in April when a wildfire burned extremely close to the property, but did not damage it.
Once again, the fort seems to have escaped a longterm closure due to damage despite the recent flooding.
Find out more about visiting Bent's Old Fort here. Updates regarding the flooding will likely be posted to the site's Facebook page here.
