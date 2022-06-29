I'm always on the lookout for a good deal when it comes to outdoor recreation and one historic Colorado ski resort just announced a season pass option that's sure to turn some heads.
Ski Cooper, in Leadville, is set to start selling their season pass for just $329 on July 1, with prices set to increase once August hits. In addition to offering unlimited skiing at the destination, that pass will also allow for three days of access at 60 other independent ski resorts around the country (well, technically one is in Spain), including Monarch, Loveland, Sunlight, and Powderhorn in Colorado.
“Our core mission is to keep skiing as affordable as possible and we take tremendous pride in our ability to do that through our pass,” said Ski Cooper CEO Dan Torsell. “The family atmosphere and excellent quality of service we’ve been able to maintain is a credit to our team and only adds to the value we provide our pass holders. That we’re also able to provide access to a host of like-minded resorts across the US is just icing on the cake.”
Spread across 470 acres of skiable terrain, Ski Cooper is far from being one of the state's largest resorts, but there's no shortage of good vibes. Plus, those at the resort are able to purchase add-on tickets to access the Chicago Ridge via snowcat for about 2,400 additional acres of terrain.
First opened as Cooper Hill Ski Area in 1942, Ski Cooper is one of the state's oldest resorts. It initially served as a training site for the 10th Mountain Division based at Camp Hale during World War II.
The $329 passes are for adults age 15 to 74, with various discounts available for those outside of that age range.
Find out more about Ski Cooper's season passes here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.