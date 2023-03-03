If you're searching for your next big real estate purchase in Colorado and have a budget of a million dollars, a very unique historical property has recently hit the market that might be worth checking out.
A former mining camp-turned-historic ghost town in Lake City has been listed by Sotheby's International Realty for $925,000.
"When you arrive on the property, you can feel the history. Ore was originally found in the Carson Mining District in 1881 and countless people came to the area over the years in search of their fortune. The remaining buildings are considered to be one of the most famous Colorado ghost towns," the property description reads.
The property, which is located on County Road 36 in Lake City, consists of roughly 305 acres of land with stunning panoramic views, ponds and creeks, and access to the Continental Divide.
The property listing does not specifically say how many structures are still standing, but based on photos, it appears that there are at least six.
"Possibilities are endless for this one of a kind property. Turn this historic masterpiece into a family retreat, hunting lodge, summer camp, backcountry ski outfit, or anything else you can imagine," the description says.
Find the listing and pictures of the property here.
