According to the US Forest Service, a recent fire in Poudre Canyon impacted a number of structures associated with the historic Arrowhead Lodge, originally part of a summer mountain resort that opened in 1935 and since acquired by the Forest Service in a land exchange in 1984.
A wildfire dubbed the Arrowhead Fire burned 15 acres in the canyon after sparking on March 19. The blaze has since been controlled, but not before damage was done.
An outbuilding on the west side of the site that had been used for storage and as a chicken coop was destroyed, along with one outhouse. Two other outhouses were also damaged. None of the buildings were currently being used, but they held historic value.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Further damage on the property was likely prevented by a prescribed burn that took place in 2020, as well as lingering snow. The US Forest Service used this as an example of how strategic burning can help prevent negative impacts of wildfires.
Arrowhead Lodge is expected to open as a part-time visitor center this summer, to be staffed by volunteers.
Arrowhead Lodge is located near the town of Rustic, which is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Collins.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.