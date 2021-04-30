Come summer, the ski slopes will start transform into downhill mountain biking courses, hiking trails, and much more around Colorado. Here's a look at some of the mountain resorts offering endless opportunities to adventure this summer:
Copper Mountain Ski Resort - Opening June 11, 2021
Scenic chair rides, a ninja obstacle challenge, a mountain coaster, quad power bungee jump, paddle boats, a climbing wall, go-kart racing, and ziplines make Copper Mountain Ski Resort a great summer destination.
Breckenridge Ski Resort - Opening June 18, 2021
Breckenridge Ski Resort will operate its Peak 8 Basecamp and Alpine Camp. Bikers can ride the Colorado SuperChair for epic down-hilling, and others can take various chair lifts to access the Alpine slide, the mountain coaster, ropes challenge courses, and more.
Winter Park Resort - Opening June 19, 2021
At Winter Park Resort, visitors can ride the gondola up to 10,700 feet for amazing views of the Continental Divide and the Fraser Valley. Grab some snacks from the Sunspot Lodge at the top, then embark on a wildflower journey through Fantasy Meadow. The Fraser River Trail is great for all levels of mountain bikers, offering riders 6.3-miles of scenic beauty. For more extreme downhills, experienced riders can explore more than 40 miles of trails at Winter Park Resort's famed Trestle Bike Park. At Snow Mountain Ranch, hikers can reach a beautiful waterfall along the 3-mile Waterfall Trail. Fly down the mountain slopes aboard the resort's alpine slide, a 3,000-foot long winding track.
Keystone Resort - Opening June 24, 2021 (Thursdays through Sundays)
Summer activities at Keystone Resort include the downhill mountain bike park and two golf courses. Hiking trails will also be open at Keystone Resort, along with many more activities like scenic lift rides, bungee trampolines, and gemstone panning at the base. Horseback trail rides and dinner wagon rides will also be available.
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area - Opening June 25, 2021
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is debuting its brand-new Via Ferrata, a roped climbing course that follows iron handholds fixed to the rock, on its East Wall. The ski area's new aerial adventure park will also be open Fridays through Sundays beginning on Memorial Day weekend, following daily operations beginning on June 25. A-Basin is also offering "farm-to-table" dinners where guests hike to a wildflower-filled field to white clothed tables for a four-or five-course meals that showcase local and seasonal foods. Yoga sessions on the Black Mountain Lodge deck, scenic chairlift rides, a disc golf course, hiking trails, and biking trails are also offered.
Author's Note: Many openings for summer activities in Colorado's mountain resorts are weather dependent. COVID-19 restrictions vary by county.
