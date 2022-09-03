A woman's body was recovered on Saturday, after she reportedly fell 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak in Pitkin County, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
"Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area approximately fourteen miles west of Aspen, CO. Capitol Peak is considered one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb with extreme exposure and loose, crumbling rock," the release said.
The sheriff's office was notified of the accident just before 8 AM, when a witness contacted emergency services. He reported that a rock that the victim was trying to grab onto, gave way. He initially estimated that the woman had fallen between 1,500 to 2,000 feet.
"The witness was able to provide MRA with the exact location of the woman’s body. It was then estimated that the woman had fallen approximately 900 feet, falling from the route that connects the knife edge to the Capitol Peak summit down to Pierre Lakes Basin," the release said.
Mountain Recue Aspen (MRA) crews were flown to K2, a nearby 13,664-foot peak, to establish radio communication and to make plans ahead of the recovery mission. A crew was then flown to Pierre Lakes Basin, where the victim was located.
"At 2:47 PM the woman’s body was flown out of Pierre Lakes Basin to Cow Camp, which is situated approximately seven miles up Capitol Creek Rd, and turned over to the Pitkin County Coroner for further investigation," the release said.
The victim's identity has not been made available at this time. Condolences go out to those affected by this tragic death.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry enthusiasts that the Elk Mountains are treacherous and that the loose, rotting terrain can lead to unstable conditions that can cause serious injuries or death," officials said.
