According to Boulder County Search and Rescue, two hikers called for help around 2:30 PM on Tuesday after becoming stuck in a cave amid technical terrain.
The unidentified 18-year-old males were out for a hike when they started scrambling on the Regency rock formation. As weather changed, the two determined that the terrain was outside of their ability level given their lack of equipment. At this point, they called for help.
Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, along with crew from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded. They located the individuals near the top of the rock formation and were able to get them safety and climbing equipment. The hikers were then evacuated via a rope system and were uninjured.
In their official press release, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office pointed out that these hikers did the right thing by calling.
"Rescue teams in Boulder County don't charge for rescue and would much rather help someone who is beyond their capability than respond to an emergency after something goes wrong," reads the release.
The press release goes on to encourage hikers to make conservative decisions when it comes to route-planning. It's easy for hikers and climbers to quickly get in over their head on unfamiliar terrain or when weather starts changing.
According to Mountain Project, the Regency rock formation is "the large but not very well-defined rock that sits below Royal Arch." It is visible from Boulder, to the left of the canyon between the fourth and fifth flatirons. Official routes on the formation range from class 5.0 to 5.6 and are all trad climbing routes. Routes of this rating can be popular among unroped scramblers, though this activity should be reserved for only the most experienced climbers given the high level of risk and potentially fatal consequences.
It's crucial to stay up-to-date with forecasts while exploring Colorado's natural areas. Those headed to higher elevations will likely find Mountain-Forecast.com helpful. The National Weather Service website is also a great place to check, featuring official forecasts and alerts.
