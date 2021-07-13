A pair of hikers were rescued Monday on a Colorado fourteener after becoming stranded for six hours above treeline.
According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North (CCSAR-N), rescuers were paged out about 12:15 p.m. for two hikers who became lost while descending the 14,199-foot summit of Mount Yale. The hikers ended up stranded at 13,500 feet in terrain that exceeded their ability.
Thankfully, the weather on the mountain held over the course of the mission, which allowed a four-member rescue team to safely hike up and reach the stranded hikers. Crews used anchors to lower the hikers down to a more stable area.
All parties hiked out together via the standard route and returned back to the trailhead shortly after 9:00 p.m.
Mount Yale is one of the five Collegiate Peaks located in the central Sawatch Range near Buena Vista. The Denny Creek Trailhead, which is the standard route up 14,199-foot summit gains 4,300 feet over a distance of nearly 5 miles (one way).
"Calls like this are a good reminder that there are no 'shortcuts' and attention to route finding is still required even on more straightforward hikes," CCSAR-N wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.
Hiking at high altitude can be dangerous. It's also important to note that cell phone service is likely limited, and it can be difficult to get signal in the case of an emergency. Always be prepared. Plan your route ahead of time using 14ers.com. The website provides current trail information as well as maps and photographs. Bring plenty of water, food, and extra warm layers on every hike.
Thanks goes out to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North for another successful mission on the mountain.
Editor's Note: If you're interested in helping to support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card. This isn't an insurance card, but it does help search and rescue teams recoup some of their costs.
