Heads up, Fourth of July hikers! Independence Day Weekend will bring some road closures and facility hour changes around the city of Boulder due to wildfire dangers and public safety reasons.
Several areas will be impacted over the long holiday weekend, including the Boulder Reservoir, Flagstaff Road, Eben G. Fine Park, and Chautauqua Park.
Boulder Reservoir will be open Saturday, July 3 from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday, July 4 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Alcohol is prohibited on Saturday unless you are part of a group renting a picnic site.
Flagstaff Road will be closed Sunday evening from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM to help reduce the risk of fire danger. The city will also close open space parking lots on Flagstaff Mountain at 3:00 PM. Traffic will be diverted at Sixth Street and Baseline Road. Residents who live west of Chautauqua will be allowed beyond the closure limits, according to a city news release.
Eben G. Fine Park will remain open over the holiday weekend, although Arapahoe Avenue will be closed from the park up to Boulder Canyon Drive.
Tubing on Boulder Creek will be allowed unless water flow levels become dangerous, resulting in closures. Visitors are encouraged to check back for updates.
Hikers are advised to get to the trailhead early for the best chance of getting a parking spot. Parking fees will be required at Chautauqua Park, as well as any surrounding streets.
Free Shuttles
The Park-to-Park shuttle will run every 15 minutes to Chautauqua Park from 8:00 to 8:00 PM from Saturday, July 3, through Monday, July 5. The shuttle is free and picks up at New Vista High School and the University of Colorado Regents.'
The Eldo Shuttle to Eldorado Canyon State Park will run from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5. The shuttle picks up from the University of Colorado Regent Lot at Broadway and Regent Drive.
The Hessie Trailhead Shuttle to the Indian Peaks Wilderness will run from 6:30 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4 and from 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM on Monday, July 5.
There's also a Bustang service to Estes Park that picks up passengers in Boulder from Table Mesa Station. Tickets are $5 each way and online reservations are required.
As a reminder, it is illegal to use or possess any fireworks within the city limits of Boulder, including all open spaces, city parks, and mountain parks land.
