At about 4:30 PM on Wednesday afternoon, hikers heard a faint call for help from an unknown spot at Eldorado State Park. Someone in the group called to report the situation to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, with a team ultimately sent to the area of the Cadillac Crags to investigate.
As search and rescue traveled to the location, the hiking group that had called 911 followed the faint plea, finding a 71-year-old Boulder resident with a leg injury.
The hikers stayed on site and once rescuers arrived, they were able to transport the subject back to the park's visitor center and then to an ambulance by using a litter.
The injured hiker was taken to a Boulder area hospital.
Thanks goes out to agencies involved, including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Eldorado State Park, Mountain View Protection District, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. Thanks also goes out to the bystanders that reported the need for assistance.
This goes to show how important it can be to maintain a means of connection when in the outdoor recreation space. While cell phones can work in some instances, bringing along a GPS communication device is the safest bet.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
