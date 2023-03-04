Access to two Colorado 14ers will soon be closed to the public, after a senate bill aimed to protect private landowners from liability died on the senate floor earlier this week.
Senate Bill 23-103 would have amended the Colorado Recreational Use Statute, limiting landowners' responsibility for "damages that occur as a result of other persons' use of the owner's land for recreational purposes."
The bill was killed by the Colorado Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The news prompted John Reiber, the man that owns private lands along the Decalibron Loop, to make a decision about public access on his land, according to a report by the Colorado Sun.
The Decalibron Loop, located near the town of Alma, passes over four Colorado 14ers in Pike National Forest including Mount Bross (14,172'), Mount Lincoln (14,286'), Mount Cameron (14,238') and Mount Democrat (14,148').
Reiber has made the decision to close access to Mount Lincoln and Mount Democrat to recreators.
He made the following statement to the Colorado Sun:
“I have been advised by my own attorneys on several occasions that I am rolling the dice by leaving these peaks open. Now, I do plan to close the 14ers for access. Without any regulatory support … I can no longer take on the level of risk in case someone gets hurt and wants to sue me."
(4) comments
Can't blame the man, not when so many will use an injury to increase their wealth! Hey Spencer, had you done these two from your list?
Anyone who gets hurt doing an activity they like and chooses to blame / sue someone else is a worthless POS. If that is you, turn your kit in and just stay home.
People just suck. How in the heck do you sue a landowner because you got hurt while hiking?
The land owner has no choice, there will be those who will trespass just to “bag” Democrat and Lincoln for their selfie post collection. With the growth of the state in the last few decades there are just too many folks loving the mountains to death, and these days if they hurt themselves it’s someone else’s fault. If they are injured trespassing I don’t think there will be any protection or liability from the land owner.
I really miss the days in the late 70’s and 80’s when you could do the loop and see maybe a handful of people on a summer day. Last time I went up (2004) the parking up Bachelor Gulch to Kite lake was a total Circus!
I hope people will respect the landowner and his right to shut down access and maybe the politicians can get the Bill passed.
I’m no lawyer but I have slept at a Holiday Inn Express.
