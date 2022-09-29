According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, hikers discovered human remains in the area of La Plata County's Middle Mountain Road, which is located near Vallecito Reservoir.
Investigators went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning. While the remains were unidentifiable, they appear to be those of an adult.
The La Plata County Coroner will be responsible for official identification and notifying next of kin. Whether or not foul play may have been involved was not addressed. The investigation remains active, with few details available at this time.
Vallecito Reservoir is a popular destination for outdoor recreation tourism, located roughly 18 miles northeast of Durango.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Every time I see something like this I keep praying it will be some one who has been missing for the last two years! I keep hoping the ladies bodies especially will show up and get the Men who did this to them! God they need to be found to give families closure! God please help them get found! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.