Two hikers and their dog were evacuated off of Upper Bear Creek trail, near Telluride, on Sunday after sustaining injuries from slipping on loose rocks, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Department.
Crews from the sheriff's department, search and rescue, and the Highland Helicopter of Durango were deployed to the scene after receiving word of a Garmin “SOS” distress call.
A Garmin is a GPS communication device, designed to call for help in case of emergencies in areas where there is no cellphone reception.
According to the call, a 26 year-old Denver woman had sustained an ankle injury from slipping on scree (a mass of small loose rocks).
"The woman, her husband and their dog, who was also injured, were airlifted from the scene to the airport where the woman received care by Telluride Fire Protection District EMS personnel," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
According to AllTrails.com, Upper Bear Creek is a moderately challenging route, that takes around two and a half hours to complete.
When entering the backcountry, it's never a bad idea to bring a GPS communication device along for times when things go wrong.
