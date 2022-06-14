According to a report from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, human remains were found along Spruce Trail in Manitou Springs, which is located just outside of Colorado Springs.
The remains were reportedly discovered last month, with two citizens bringing a partial human skull and other bone fragments to the Manitou Springs Police Department in a bag on May 29. The citizens told police that they were hiking near the water tower on the local Spruce Trail when they found the remains.
Cadaver dogs have been deployed into the area in hopes of finding more evidence.
Details related to the case are limited, though more information may be released following the results of an autopsy of what was found. Surgical hardware related to orthopedic repair is also being analyzed. The cause of death has not been released and the body has not been identified.
