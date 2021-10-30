A 57-year-old hiker from Lakewood took a 20-foot 'tumbling' fall after losing her balance while she was trying to take a picture of the Flat Iron Trail near Boulder on Friday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the call and were able to quickly locate the hiker around ten minutes west of the Bluebell Shelter, the Sheriff's office reported in a news release.
Upon evaluation, crews decided to transport the injured hiker in a litter to an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance, that was waiting nearby. She was then taken to a Boulder area hospital, the release said.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountains Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group all assisted in the rescue that concluded after about 50 minutes.
Details about the hiker's injuries were not immediately available.
Accidents like this one can happen to anyone, so it is important for hikers to be aware of safety precautions before adventuring out on a trail. Be sure that you keep in mind your own abilities and experience when deciding where to hike, and remember to dress appropriately for the weather as temps can drop quickly.
Its also a good idea to carry a few emergency items like a small first aid kit and extra water.
