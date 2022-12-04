A 19-year-old hiker from Indiana triggered an avalanche on Saturday near Colorado Mines Peak, north of Berthoud Pass, according to officials from Grand County Search and Rescue.
The man was reportedly hiking on the Mount Flora trail, before he went off-trail into an area with deep snow.
"He triggered an avalanche and was caught and carried at least 40 feet. He then hiked downhill, towards the highway. Just before 4 PM he finally realized he wasn’t going to be able to make it to the highway and called for help," officials said.
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue were deployed to the scene, and located the hiker by around 6 PM. The team provided him with a pair of snowshoes, and he was able to walk out on his own.
"We would like to remind our readers that avalanche awareness and safety is not only for skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers. Hikers and snowshoers are also susceptible to being caught, injured or killed by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And we’ll say it again – being prepared with emergency gear and extra clothing could save your life in the event of a backcountry emergency," the team said in a Facebook post.
Visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website to check avalanche forecasts before heading into the backcountry this time of year.
