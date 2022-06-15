One of the most common pitfalls when it comes to mountain hiking played out as expected on Saturday in Colorado, when a hiker opted to turn off a standard fourteener route to pursue what he believed to be a shortcut.
Two hikers started a climb from the Missouri Gulch Trailhead in the early morning hours of Saturday, around 3:30 AM. Their plan was to summit the saddled peaks of Mount Belford (14,197 feet) and Mount Oxford (14,153 feet), though by 5:30 AM, the two had separated from each other. By noon, one of the hikers made it back to the trailhead and decided to wait there for their hiking companion to return. After waiting for more than 10 hours, the hiker called to report the missing party. Chaffee County Search and Rescue North started their mission at about 11 PM, making it to the trailhead by about 12:30 AM in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A team of six searchers started their effort by interviewing the reporting party and others in the area of the trailhead. They were able to determine that the missing hiker and his dog had reached the summit of Belford, leaving that summit to cross a saddle that reached the nearby Oxford summit at about 9:30 AM.
At this point in the hike, the missing person would have been about four miles into the standard 11-mile route. While the trip to the top of Belford, alone, is about four miles with a gain of 4,500 feet, the connection from Belford to Oxford and back adds about three additional miles and an extra 1,400 feet of vertical gain, returning to the Belford summit with a four-mile descent left. One aspect of this portion of the climb that's worth noting is that it takes place on a saddle at a high-elevation where symptoms of altitude sickness are more likely to be a factor.
Under nightfall, the searchers split into two teams and entered the field. One of the teams spotted the missing party near a creek close to 2 AM, with crews able to reach the missing party about 30 minutes later.
Both the subject and their dog were uninjured, but were exhausted. At that point, they had been traveling on foot in the backcountry for roughly 23 hours.
With high water preventing an ideal path across the creek, crews had to hike the subject down along the south side of the creek, making it back to Missouri Gulch trailhead at 4:45 AM – more than 25 hours after the subject left the trailhead.
According to the subject, he had opted to take what he believed to be a shortcut in order "to save time," dropping down off of the saddle between Belford and Oxford peaks instead of traveling back to the summit of Mount Belford. There is no established route in this area and due to the high water, an essential river crossing could not be made, forcing the hiker to attempt to bushwhack his way to safety through rugged terrain.
Two big mistakes were made, one of which has proven deadly many times in Colorado.
First, this hiking group separated from each other once on the trail. This can be tempting to do when people in a party are moving at different paces, but sticking together can be important when it comes to making sure everyone in the party is safe.
The second key mistake that was made – and one that has proven to be extremely dangerous time and time again – was the missing hiker's decision to take a shortcut, off of the established route. Not only can this result in a hiker unintentionally traveling into treacherous terrain, it can also make the search and rescue process more difficult, as it means deviating from a known plan to one that's much less predictable. This mistake has killed many people on Colorado's mountains, with one well-known example being when multiple people died while attempting to take a route that appeared to be a short cut on Capitol Peak several years ago. In that case, while the route appeared to drop to safety in a basin, it led to steep cliff that made it impossible to continue and difficult to turn back.
This incident also relates to pet safety on the trail. Traveling through terrain without an established route can often mean encountering loose terrain, which can pose a major rockfall risk, especially when animals are involved. Additionally, setting out on a route without knowing where it leads or how long it is can make it difficult to gage whether or not a dog can safely tackle it.
When entering the backcountry, it's never a bad idea to carry an emergency communication device, such as a Garmin inReach. It's also crucial to let someone know what your plan is and to make every effort to stick to it.
The route that summits both Belford and Oxford peaks is 11 miles long with 5,900 feet of vertical gain. It is rated as class two.
Thanks goes out to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North for their role in this successful mission. This is the same group that made headlines at the end of May after saving a hiker that had become stranded while attempting to reach Belford from nearby Missouri Mountain. Colorado's search and rescue effort is driven by volunteers. If you're interested in helping to support the effort, a CORSAR card is one way to do it. Find out more about that here.
(1) comment
Four words that almost always lead to lost time: I know a shortcut.
