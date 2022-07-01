A woman was injured on Thursday after being charged by a moose at the popular Crag Trail in Teller County, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The woman was hiking with an off-leash dog at the time of the incident.
"The hiker told CPW her dog was running off-leash when a cow moose charged from the brush, chasing the dog. The hiker said she yelled at the moose and it turned and charged her. In her effort to run, she fell and suffered a broken arm," officials said in a news release.
The moose reportedly stood over the woman, before pursuing the dog again. Eventually, the moose and its calf were seen leaving the area, without causing further injuries.
CPW is asking people to avoid Crags trail for the time being.
“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But to keep them safe, we urge people not to take their dogs into wildlife habitat during fawning and calving season and never let them off-leash.
“These confrontations can happen with bears, moose, elk, deer and other wildlife and especially when dogs are involved. They view the dogs as a predator and react in defense of their young.”
This is the third moose attack this year that resulted in injury in Colorado. Both of the previous incidents involved a cow protecting their young.
"As a precaution against run-ins with moose, Kroening urged hikers to avoid thick willow habitat in riparian areas where they are likely to be found eating or resting. Their calves, born in a 3-4 week period from the end of May to mid-June, are often lying in the willows while their mother is off grazing," CPW said.
If you come across a moose with young slowly back away, and observe the animal's behavior. If it becomes aggressive, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
