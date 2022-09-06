According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, rescue teams were sent into the field on Monday to save an out-of-state hiker at Chautauqua Park.
During a family hike on Chautauqua Trail, the 57-year-old hiker reportedly collapsed and stopped breathing. A member of the party he was with immediately called 911 while bystanders initiated CPR. As rescuers and paramedics arrived, they took over the emergency effort.
After care was provided on scene, the male was transported to the trailhead and taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further care.
The status of the male is unknown.
Chautauqua Trail is a moderate-rated 1.2-mile out-and-back trail in Boulder, according to AllTrails. With more than 400 feet of gain in a short distance, this trail can be strenuous.
When hiking in Colorado after traveling from another state, it's important to keep risks of the trail in mind, including elevation. It's unknown whether or not this was a factor in this case, but the effects of altitude sickness can be extremely dangerous and can add additional stress and strain to the body. Giving the body time to acclimate is important, as is making sure to stay hydrated and to limit activity if effects of altitude sickness are felt.
Groups involved in this effort include the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, City of Boulder Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks Rangers, and American Medical Response.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.