Allan Harper, a hiker from Colorado Springs, has set out to walk 486 miles across Colorado to raise money for Alzheimer's research.
Harper will be traversing along the Colorado Trail that runs between Denver and Durango.
"Users traveling end to end encounter the high mountain lakes and towering peaks of six wilderness areas and eight mountain ranges as they climb nearly 90,000 vertical feet. The average elevation of the Trail is 10,300 feet, topping out at 13,271 feet just below 13,334-foot Coney Summit in southwest Colorado," the official Colorado Trail website reads.
Harper began his journey on July 15, and reported making it near Breckenridge and Dillion Reservoir on July 20.
Along the way, Harper hopes to raise $1,000 for Alzheimer's research. So far, he has collected $674 of that goal.
"My grandmother has had the illness for 7 years so my family is personally affected by this terrible disease. I would greatly appreciate any support that can be given a hot meal when I go through a town is very nice and gives an extra boost of morale while I'm out on trail," Harper said in an post.
If you are interested in making a contribution to Harper's cause, visit the fundraiser website, here.
