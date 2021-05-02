A hiker was rescued after injuring her leg on a trail in Boulder County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A reported of an injured hiker on the Royal Arch Trail was received about 2:30 PM Saturday. The 38-year-old woman from Denver was evacuated via a rescue litter by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, the Sheriff's Office said.
The rescue took about two hours and the woman declined an ambulance transport. City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also assisted in the rescue.
Royal Arch Trail is a 3.1-mile hiking trail near Boulder that is rated as difficult. The trail to the rock arch requires climbing technical rocky stairs.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
