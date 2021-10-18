Emergency service crews responded to a call about an injured hiker stuck on Mount Sanitas' East Ridge Trail in Boulder, on Sunday afternoon.
The 35-year-old hiker slipped and fell as she was descending from the summit, injuring her ankle. She initially called her friends, who brought splint materials for her leg. Unfortunately, she was still unable to walk, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
When the group realized that they were not going to be able to get the woman back to the trailhead alone, they called for rescue assistance.
A Ranger from the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks and firefighters from Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District located the injured woman and provided additional medical care on the scene.
Rocky Mountain Rescue Group transported then transported her back to the trailhead in a beanbag splint and litter, and from there her friends took her to a nearby hospital.
According to AllTrails.com, the East Ridge Trail to the summit of Mount Sanitas is 1.4 miles long with 662 feet of elevation gain. The online hiking guide rates the trail as "hard."
Even if properly prepared for an adventure, accidents can still happen. Remember to always make sure someone knows where you are hiking and when you should be back. You should also pack a small first aid kit, an emergency blanket, water, snacks, and a headlamp. Additionally, you should always check the weather forecast before hiking and dress appropriately, as temperatures can drop quickly in Colorado.
