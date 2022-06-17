A 70-year-old hiker was rescued on Wednesday after sustaining head injuries in a fall on Shadow Canyon Trail in Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Department.
According to AllTrails.com, Shadow Canyon Trail is a 7.8-mile loop that is categorized as "generally challenging."
Crews from Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space, Boulder Fire-Rescue and members of Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the call at around 2:33 PM.
Rescuers quickly located and stabilized the hiker in the field. He was then transported to the hospital.
