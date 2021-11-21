A 38-year-old hiker suffered a 'significant ankle injury' after slipping while descending the Arbaney Kittle Trail in Basalt, Colorado, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Arbaney Kittle Trail is around 20.6 miles and is rated as moderate by AllTrails.com. The first three miles of the trail are a steep ascent, trail reviews on the website report.
The hiker called the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center when she realized she was not going to be able to make it off the trail alone.
Officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA), and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue paramedics responded to the call.
MRA made contact with the hiker and transported her by four-wheeler back to the trailhead. They were met by paramedics to be medically evaluated.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to be familiar with the trails, conditions, weather, and any other hazards they may encounter," the release said.
Accidents like this one can happen to anyone, so it is important for hikers to be aware of safety precautions before adventuring out on a trail. Be sure that you keep in mind your own abilities and experience when deciding where to hike, and remember to dress appropriately for the weather as temps can drop quickly.
Its also a good idea to carry a few emergency items like a small first aid kit and extra water.
(1) comment
Fools Rush In. This female needs her head examined.
