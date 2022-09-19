Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were deployed to Caribou Lake in the Indian Peaks Wilderness on Friday to rescue a male hiker that was experiencing nausea, difficulty breathing, and was unable to walk.
At about 12:46 AM, the hiker was reported to be around eight miles from the trailhead of Arapahoe Creek trail. Upon arrival at the scene, GCSAR sent a four-person field team with oxygen to search for the man.
"About three miles in, at 4:45 AM, the field team contacted the subject and a companion who had hiked down from Caribou Lake. He was breathing better but was weak and dehydrated. After a medical evaluation and about an hour of rest he was able to continue on foot. A litter and wheel were sent in from Monarch with two more rescuers as a precaution," GCSAR said in a news release.
At roughly one mile to the trailhead, the man was no longer able to walk and was wheeled the rest of the way. He was then transported to Middle Park Medical Center by ambulance.
Officials believe that the man was most likely suffering from altitude sickness.
Individuals that live at or near sea-level, people who have had it before, people ascending quickly, and anyone with medical issues involving lungs, heart, and nervous system are at a higher risk of the condition.
Altitude sickness can affect anyone, including people that are experienced at high altitudes, and can be deadly in some cases.
According to the CDC, symptoms can include:
- Headache
- Tiredness
- Lack of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Extreme fatigue
- Drowsiness
- Confusion
- Loss of coordination
Find six things to know about altitude sickness in this OutThere Colorado guide.
