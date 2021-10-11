A 35-year-old hiker was rescued from the Second Flatiron in Boulder on Sunday after he accidentally traversed onto terrain that was outside of his capability.
The man was hiking with his dog when the incident occurred, leaving him stuck on advanced terrain that he was not prepared for, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Unable to safely go on, the man called 911 and waited for assistance.
A ranger from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were able to locate the hiker on the west side of the formation and helped him navigate his way back to the trailhead.
The hiker was not injured, and was able to walk out on his own, the release said.
Boulder's Flatiron formation attracts many hikers and rock climbers. Though dangerous terrain on the Second Flatiron is often climbed without ropes, that was reportedly not the intention of this hiker.
How was this title to this article approved? This poor hiker did the right thing once he knew that he was in trouble, and this title feels more like you mocking him. The basic principles of journalism are to be objective and impartial.
