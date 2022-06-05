A 62-year-old hiker was rescued on Saturday after experiencing severe symptoms of altitude sickness on the Green Mountain West Ridge Trail in Boulder County, according to a news release.
The female hiker was on her way back from the top of Green Mountain when the symptoms began. According to officials, the woman had recently arrived to Colorado from sea level.
The hiker's companion was able to call 911 at around 12:53 PM, the release said. Crews from Mountain View Fire Protection District, and Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks responded to the scene.
"As the female was unable to walk out, she was packaged in a litter and a technical evacuation was conducted by Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Firefighters from Mountain View Fire Protection District. The female was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital for further evaluation and care," the release said.
Altitude sickness is a hazard that should be considered before adventuring at high altitudes in Colorado. It can affect anyone but individuals that live at or near sea-level, people who have had it before, people ascending quickly, and anyone with medical issues involving lungs, heart, and nervous system are at a higher risk.
Symptoms can include fatigue, headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, and shortness of breathe.
If you believe that you are suffering from altitude sickness try to descend to a lower altitude as quickly as possible. If symptom worsen, contact emergency services.
Find six more things to know about altitude sickness in this OutThere Colorado guide.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
You can't fix stupid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.