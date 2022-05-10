According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 28-year-old female resident of Broomfield required rescue on May 9 after taking a fall at Lost Gulch Overlook. The report that the woman "had fallen off the mountain" was received at about 3:15 PM.
Rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks responded, as well as the City of Boulder Fire Department and members of Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
Once at the scene, rescuers stabilized the hiker and up-hauled her using a ropes system and stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.
She was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Lost Gulch Overlook is accessed via an all-levels trail and is a popular spot for photographs near Boulder.
Thanks goes out to those who assisted with this rescue response, including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, and the City of Boulder Fire Department.
